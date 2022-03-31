Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Autohome alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,530. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autohome (ATHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.