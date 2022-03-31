Automata Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.46 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $87.15 million and $17.46 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00048150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.12 or 0.07216389 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.35 or 1.00146738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00055433 BTC.

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

