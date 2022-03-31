AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Upgraded at Argus

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,057.21.

AutoZone stock traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,056.92. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,095. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,367.96 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,935.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,882.52.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,417 shares of company stock worth $10,938,293. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,440,000. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,096,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $420,100,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

