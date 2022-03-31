Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AVLNF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

