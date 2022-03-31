Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of AVLNF stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
