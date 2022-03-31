Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE AGR opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $55.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

