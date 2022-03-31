Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,285 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,574,000 after buying an additional 77,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese stock opened at $144.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $132.26 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

