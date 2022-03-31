Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,999 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 323,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 102,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

