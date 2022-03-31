Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 43.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 427.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SON opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

