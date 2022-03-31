Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.22.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating).
