Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,721 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 25,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 182.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC cut shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

