Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in onsemi by 72.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.43 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About onsemi (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.