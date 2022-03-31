Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after buying an additional 7,602,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in onsemi by 156.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in onsemi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its position in onsemi by 72.6% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.43 on Thursday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.
In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About onsemi (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
