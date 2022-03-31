Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $142.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

