AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.50. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.14. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. The company had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 570,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 147,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

