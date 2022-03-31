Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of ACLS opened at $77.45 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,609,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,667,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

