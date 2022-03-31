Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 14.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) rose 14.9% during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $77.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.33. Approximately 30,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 664,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

