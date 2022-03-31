Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

AYLA stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,148.15% and a negative return on equity of 89.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

