B. Riley Weighs in on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

CHS stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $584.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,206,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 155,904 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,604,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

