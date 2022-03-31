Baader Bank Reiterates €78.00 Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($95.60) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €79.29 ($87.13).

Shares of COP opened at €55.05 ($60.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a one year high of €82.80 ($90.99). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.48.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

