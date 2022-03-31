Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Trading Up 5.5%

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 251 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.29). Approximately 734,263 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,394,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($3.12).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 224.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.35.
About Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA)
