Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,494,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 300,186 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 79,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 21,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 4,174,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,574. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

