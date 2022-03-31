BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.06

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.06 and last traded at $83.82, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

