Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.