Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,982,844 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.94.
BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
