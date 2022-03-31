Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 89,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,982,844 shares.The stock last traded at $5.77 and had previously closed at $5.94.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

