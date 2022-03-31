Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) PT Raised to €0.75 at Barclays

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €0.70 ($0.77) to €0.72 ($0.79) in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.