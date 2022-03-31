Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (BNDSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on April 18th

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Banco de Sabadell stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.72 ($0.79) to €0.75 ($0.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco de Sabadell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

