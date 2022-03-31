Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Shares of BSAC stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.16. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after purchasing an additional 653,590 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 222,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 89,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $14,387,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.