Bank of America Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $225.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.63.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.41. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,427. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.89. Biogen has a twelve month low of $192.67 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after purchasing an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after purchasing an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Biogen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.