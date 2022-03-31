Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$163.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

NYSE:BMO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

