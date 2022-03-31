Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of BNS stock opened at $73.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after buying an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.