Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.74. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

