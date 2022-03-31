Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU) Short Interest Update

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNRU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Banner Acquisition by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banner Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000.

Banner Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Thursday. Banner Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

