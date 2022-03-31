Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to post $136.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.91 million and the lowest is $135.40 million. Banner reported sales of $141.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $557.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $566.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $603.46 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $621.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 99.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Banner by 5.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.