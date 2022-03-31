Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.11. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Banner has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Banner by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.