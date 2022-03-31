Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €155.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €155.00 ($170.33) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €143.15 ($157.31).

Airbus stock opened at €111.36 ($122.37) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €111.27. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

