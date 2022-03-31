Barclays Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $111.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on OC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.
Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.
In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning (Get Rating)
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
