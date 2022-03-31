Barclays Cuts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $111.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

