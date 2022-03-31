Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. Barnes Group has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $56.98.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

