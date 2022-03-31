Base Protocol Price Up 1% Over Last Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.70 or 0.00005905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $61,565.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00106667 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

