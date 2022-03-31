Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.
Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
Featured Stories
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
