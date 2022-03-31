Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $107,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $56,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

