BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given New €58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from €55.00 ($60.44) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($79.12) to €66.00 ($72.53) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($72.53) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF remained flat at $$53.01 during midday trading on Thursday. BAWAG Group has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

