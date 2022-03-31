BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Down 37.3% in March

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BBQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other BBQ news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $29,522.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock worth $194,122 in the last ninety days. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the fourth quarter worth $26,699,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BBQ by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the second quarter worth $723,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BBQ by 26.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBQ opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. BBQ has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Equities analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

