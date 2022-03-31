Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,421

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,415 ($44.73) to GBX 3,421 ($44.81) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.20% from the company’s current price.

BWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.41) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 3,660 ($47.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,860.30 ($50.57).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON:BWY traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,440 ($31.96). 257,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,821.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,104.53. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,410 ($31.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.20).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.