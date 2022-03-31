Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 3,421

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,415 ($44.73) to GBX 3,421 ($44.81) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.20% from the company’s current price.
BWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.41) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 3,660 ($47.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,860.30 ($50.57).
Shares of LON:BWY traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,440 ($31.96). 257,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,821.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,104.53. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,410 ($31.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.20).
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
