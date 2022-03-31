Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,440.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,440 ($31.96) and last traded at GBX 2,464 ($32.28), with a volume of 218026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($34.06).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.41) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 3,660 ($47.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($44.73) to GBX 3,421 ($44.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,860.30 ($50.57).

Get Bellway alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,821.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.