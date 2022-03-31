Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2,440.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,440 ($31.96) and last traded at GBX 2,464 ($32.28), with a volume of 218026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($34.06).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.41) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 3,660 ($47.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,415 ($44.73) to GBX 3,421 ($44.81) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,860.30 ($50.57).
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,821.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80.
Bellway Company Profile (LON:BWY)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
