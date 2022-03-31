Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €72.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €72.00 ($79.12) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($91.21) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($80.22) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($74.18) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.07 ($79.20).

Shares of COK stock traded down €0.30 ($0.33) on Thursday, hitting €57.08 ($62.73). The stock had a trading volume of 137,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83. Cancom has a 1 year low of €45.65 ($50.16) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($71.23). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.59.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

