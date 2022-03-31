Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BGRY opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

