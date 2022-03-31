Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of BRY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,334. The company has a market cap of $848.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. Berry has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Research analysts predict that Berry will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

