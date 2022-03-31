Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 2,712 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 64,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,823. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

