Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 4,761 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Hershey worth $65,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hershey by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $156.28 and a twelve month high of $216.72.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.