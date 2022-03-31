Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after purchasing an additional 714,981 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 69,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.89. 9,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

