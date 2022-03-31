Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,848 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 2.01% of WEX worth $126,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,869 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 84,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $4.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.85. 5,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,509. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,521.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

WEX Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.