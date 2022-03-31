Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 17,835 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822,734 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $76,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 64.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 259,743 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.7% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,421 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 24,110 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $50.63. 283,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,761,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

